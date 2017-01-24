Leeds Utd fans do their bit to help the homeless

The Laois Leeds United Supporters Club presented a cheque for €890 recently to members of Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (PATH) following a table quiz fundraising event.

All Books and News owner and avid Leeds supporter Colm O’Hara said the club holds a quiz each year to help a local cause.

“ This year we decided to raise the money for PATH. We all admire the great work that PATH do by travelling to Dublin every Saturday night to feed homeless people from many counties including Laois.

“They give our homeless friends warm clothes, hot stew, tea, coffee, sandwiches and sleeping bags. We know that this money will be put to great use, ” he said.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of PATH were committee member Mark Farrell and the groups Secretary Billy Fitzpatrick.

“It is fantastic to receive such a large amount of money. This will make a huge difference too many people who are sleeping rough on the streets of Dublin,” he said.

Mr Farrell said the gruop ahd been overwhelmed by the amount of young girls who are sleeping on the streets.

Billy Fitzpatrick thanked the Leeds fans and all Laois groups for their support.

“We find the local people here in Laois are very generous when it comes to homelessness”.

“When we started off we were feeding around 60 people on a Saturday night. That figure has dramatically risen to over 160 every single Saturday. We always come back empty handed. We have lots of regular clients which we look after and many of them are from Laois. The figures just grow and grow week on week. The extra provisions that we can give to our homeless friends through this money will make them feel happy, full, warm and cared about. We will even be able to give them some treats.”

PATH holds meetings on the first Tuesday of each month in the Leisure Centre in Portlaoise at 8pm. If people wish to attend a meeting to see what we do with a view to volunteering that would make such a big difference. Everyone is welcome to come along. Currently PATH is in needs of warm clothing, hats, scarfs, gloves and warm boots. Toiletries and non-perishable food are also needed. If you can help out with any of these items or indeed any other items that could help protect the homeless please leave them into the Saint Vincent DePaul on the Dublin road in Portlaoise mentioning to the ladies in the shop that they are donations for PATH.