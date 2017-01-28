'Palletable' play kitchens a winner for Roscrea TY pair

Two enterprising Transition Year students at Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré are taking their creations to the Limerick IT Thurles student enterprise final, to be held on February 2.

TY students took part in a Christmas market just before the Christmas holidays, as part of their student enterprise competition.

Their products were judged by representatives from the Tipperary enterprise board.

Eleanor Forrester and Sue Ann O Donnell came to the the school to pick teams to represent the school in the county based competition in Limerick Institute of Technology Thurles on Friday February 3.

In first place was Palletable Designs, by Eimhin Ward and Tadgh Nash.

The pair make beautiful outdoor play kitchens for children out of pallets.

The second team to go through to the final was 'Mini Pocca' who make pretty, recycled storage units from old jeans.

The team is made up of Isabelle Coonan. Marion Dohney Brennan, Simona Staponkute, and Leanne Kavanagh.

Both teams will represent their school at the county final in LIT Thurles.

The Transition Year students also held a school raffle and the second year students organised a bake sale, which raised over €200 was raised for the Roscrea branch of Saint Vincent De Paul.

Well done to all the students and teachers involved and best of luck in the county final in LIT.