Social club for Alzheimer's sufferers to be held in Portlaoise

Laois Alzheimers Social Club are holding a Social Club meeting on Thursday 26th January from 2.30pm to 4.30pm in the Portlaoise Parish Centre to the rear SS Peter & Paul's Parish Church.

The Social Club is open to people with Dementia and their loved ones as an informal get together.

Anybody who attends will have access to information and support and exchange ideas and experiences whilst enjoying a cup of tea in a relaxed environment.