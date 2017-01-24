New group for quilters in the midlands to start in Portlaoise

Quilting experts or people who want to take up quilting are invited to a new group starting in Portlaoise

The first meeting of the Midlands Quilt Group takes place this weekend under the guidance of Dr Ethelda Ellis 'a most influential quilt artist'.

Ethelda has been quilting for 20 years and is excited to be founding a group in the midlands.

Midlands Quilt group monthly meeting 10am to 4pm Saturday 28 January at Gaelscoil , Portlaoise. €30 membership to cover insurance, plus €5 at door. Otherwise € 15. All welcome.