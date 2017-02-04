Scoil Chriost Ri's 'one good 'idea' in final

A gardening club has put five transition year students from Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise into the final 50 post primarys in Ireland, in the SEAI's science competition 'One Good Idea'.

The competition is open to primary and secondary schools, to come up with one idea that inspires local changes to help fight climate change and save energy.

The students leading the club are Alicia Maher, Robyn O'Leary, Mercy Agha, Lauren Adams and Monta Riba.

"We entered because it seemed like a very interesting competition," says Alicia.

"Our idea was to try reduce food miles by forming our own gardening club for first and second years.

“It is the first time the school has had a gardening club, we are proud to be the ones to set it up. We will also reuse rain water for the plants. When we harvest, we will hold a school market for the students to buy it. We are very excited,” she said.

"I hope that our one good idea can encourage people to buy locally. Less food miles always means bigger smiles," added Mercy.

The girls must now submit a video and a pitch of their project, with 20 finalists to be announced in April for the final in May in Croke Park.