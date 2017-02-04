Camross NS children help the homeless through PATH

Camross National School dug deep in the run-up to Christmas, to make hampers to help the homeless on Dublin's streets.

The charity Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (PATH) was invited to the school by Camross NS Parents Council to give a talk to the children, and explain about the homeless problems in Ireland.

“The Parents Council hold a raffle every year with hampers as prizes, but this year they decided to ask the kids to bring in something to benefit a homeless person,” explained a PATH rep.

“ After we had our talk and told all the kids what we gave out to our homeless friends, we were invited back up for a presentation and an opportunity to meet Santa before they went on their Christmas holidays. We recieved a huge amount of items to distribute on the streets of Dublin from all the kids and their parents. A huge thanks to Sarah Jane Phelan and all involved with the parents council who invited us up, and as always to the kids, who asked us all the great questions on our visit, much appreciated as always,” PATH said.