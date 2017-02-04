First 3rd level football team

The first ever 3rd level gaelic football team from Laois has tntered its first competition, starting in the 4th division of the Sigerson league.

Formed this year from students on the level 5 and 6 programs , Portlaoise Institute of Further Education Gaelic Footballers accepted a set of jerseys recently from sponsors NIS, ready to play the first round against NCI.

"It is a great opportunity for students to compete in a 3rd level competition. The standard is extremely high. We have players on county panels and club teams and its great for them to play in a competition like this,” said John Murphy.