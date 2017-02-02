Crafty ladies complete their crochet mission

A group o f local ladies came together in 2011 with an interest in learning to crochet.

The class was led by Sr. Roisin Gannon at Mount St Anne's in Kilenard. From that momentous night grew this wonderfully loyal, generous, fun-loving group of Crafty Ladies where Thursday nights became the social event of the week.

Strong friendships were formed which have supported them through the ups and downs of life. The magnificent crib and Paschal Candle stand in Mount St. Anne's chapel are gifts from theses wonderful ladies.

In September 2016 Sr. Roisin was transferred to the Presentation Province in Newfoundland.

These loyal and talented ladies continued to come together on Thursday nights and over the past few months crocheted this beautiful multicoloured throw for Roisin.

Each one of them had a hand in it. Roisin was home for Christmas and the ladies took the opportunity to come together for her and present her with their lovingly made throw.

Roisin was very touched and thanked them profusely assuring them of her continued loyalty and friendship.

The throw will travel back to Newfoundland and continue to remind Roisin of this wonderful group of Crafty Ladies who are great friends.