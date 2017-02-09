Public meeting on St Patrick's Day in Portlaoise

The St Patrick's Day Parade Portlaoise are holding a public meeting to get as many involved in this year's festivities has possible.

The committee is looking for all of the community to be a part of our Festival this year which has the theme of Community Spirit. Clubs, organisations, schools & businesses are being asked take part in the parade.

Cost of entry in to the parade is €50 for a business and free to all community groups, clubs and schools. Bands, buskers, and entertainers are also sought to help keep up the festival vibe once the parade is over.

If any bands or entertainers would like to be considered for parade day entertainment please contact the committee.

The meeting takes place onight Thursday,Februry 9 at 8.15pm in the Portlaoise Parish Centre

Volunteers are also sought to help out generally on the day or assist with planning and parade co-ordination in the coming weeks. Contact Carmel Hill on 085 1715468 portlaoiseparade@gmail.com or via facebook