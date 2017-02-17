Portlaoise help for Crumlin

Portlaoise College recently presented Crumlin children's hospital with €800, after holding their inaugural 'Christmas Day' fundraiser last December.

It included a Christmas market where first years and TY students sold goods.

Santa’s Grotto welcomed over 300 children from Scoil Bhride NS and the Gaelscoil , with treats baked by the Home Ec onomics dept.

About 30 users of the Day Care Centre, Timahoe Road enjoyed Christmas dinner at the school canteen. Students and staff wore Christmas jumpers, and the school choir sang carols all day to add to the festive spirit.