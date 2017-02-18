Honours Maths quiz fun for Coláiste Iosagáin squad

Colaiste Iosagain Portarlington sent a squad of it's smartest Honours Maths students recently to take part in the Irish Maths Teachers Association Maths Quiz in Tullamore.

The quiz took place on January 27.

Head of Department and team coordinator, Mr Aughney had no shortage of eager Leaving Cert Honours Maths students keen to participate .

The final squad was comprised of Zoe Dunphy, Andrea Grattan, Adam Conway, Elina Auzina, Bartosz Zabsza, Ben Mohan, Aidan Kennedy and Eoin Kennedy. The school say well done to all involved.