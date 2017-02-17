Mountmellick's Zumbathon fundraiser for sick child

Hundreds of Mountmellick people young and old took part in a big dance fundraiser last weekend, organised by Zumba teacher Louise Donohue Anern.

'Step up for Robyn' had her dance troupe at Dance-on Stage School, as well as Mountmellick Baton Twirlers, dancing for hours on Saturday February 4, with the audience joining in.

It was all to help Robyn Smith, 12, from Dublin, who is battling childhood cancer for the fourth time.

She is in hospital in Michigan, USA, awaiting expensive treatment, and her mother has begged the public to help to fund it.

Louise is thrilled to report that her 'Step up for Robyn' raised €2,280 in total.

“It was a great success. We had a huge crowd which was absolutely amazing to see. Everyone has been so generous from all the businesses in town donating spot prizes to everyone that came on the day and made donations or bought raffle tickets. There was a great sense of community. I never expected it to be such a success,” she said.

She has spoken to Annemarie from Robyn's Life to report their success.

“She couldn't believe it. She just said 'wow wow wow!' And if she was here she would have hugged each of us.

“They rely solely on people willing to get together and do something to raise money for Robyn as she gets no state funding for her treatment. With only a 5% survival with the treatment in Ireland they are desperate for help. There are so many worthy charities but after following Robyn's story for years I really wanted to do something, I could never have imagined it would be so successful and its been so heart warming to see everyone pulling together for such a great cause.

“As the saying goes 'Mountmellick, small town big heart',” Louise said.