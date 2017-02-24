Portlaoise ICA plan big celebration on International Women's Day

Portlaoise ICA Guild is inviting all Laois ICA members to a special celebration of International Women’s Day.

On Wednesday, March 8 the guild will be hosting an ecumenical Prayer Service in the Methodist Church for all ICA women in Laois and other interested people.

"This is a big event for us and we have some important guests,"says the guild.

Bishop Pat Storey was to be the guest speaker but unfortunately has had to pull out due to other commitments. Instead the guild has invited Rhonda Willoughby to speak.

Ronda is the author of a Cook Book - Food for the Sole which she wrote to raise funds for the Leprosy Mission of Ireland. They make sandals out of car tyres for sufferers of Leprosy. The next stage is to provide funds for surgery - each surgery on the feet costs only €50 and enables the sufferers to be able to walk and get employment so providing for their families.

The clergy include: Father Terence from St Peter and Paul’s, Rev Clodagh Yambasu from the Methodist Church and also the Church of Ireland minister Rev Brian O’Rourke of Portlaoise Church.

Also taking part in the service also is the National President of the ICA Marie O’Toole from Dublin and the Laois Federation President Anne Cass.

There will be supper after provided by the ICA women.

The active guild celebrated St Brigid’s Day on February 1 when they made Crosses and discovered where the idea came from and why people still hang a St Brigid’s cross in their house.

Past Federation President Betty Gorman of Castletown came and taught us how - most ladies hadn’t done it since there national school days.