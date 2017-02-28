Celebrate World Book Day at the annual book fair in St Fergal's College Rathdowney

St Fergal's College Student Council in Rathdowney will celebrate World Book Day by hosting their second annual book fair which will raise funds to replenish the school's library.

The council invites the community come along and says it will be a great opportunity to buy a great book.

"Don't miss the great range of books on sale to suit all ages. All funds raised will be reinvested into the purchase of new books for the school library," says the council.

The Student Council is working hard to promote literacy in St Fergal's College and greatly appreciate the continued support of the community.

World Book Day tokens may be redeemed on the day and are available at the fair which takes place over three days as follows: Thursday 2nd March 12pm - 5:30pm; Friday 3rd March 9am - 4:30pm; Saturday 4th March 12pm - 4pm.







All welcome!