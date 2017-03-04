Laois Gaelscoil wins double drama gongs

Gaelscoil an tSlí Dála, Ballaghmore has won two drama awards, for a production of 'Traí' (Troy).

The students won the 'Gradaím' or gongs, at the Coirm Gael Linn festival in Mullingar Arts Centre.

The Laois gaelscoil performed next to schools from Kildare and Meath at the annual day long festival, which offers a platform for primary schools to display their pupils talents in a twenty minute show of their choice ‘as Gaeilge’ with music, singing, dancing and acting.

Special merit awards or ‘gradaim’, were presented for outstanding performances by individuals or ensembles.

Gaelscoil an tSlí Dála, under the direction of school principal, Róise Uí Chnáimhín, was thrilled to receive two ‘gongs’, for their ensemble singing and their talent throughout.

“I was very impressed by the high standard of production throughout, I compliment the hard-working and enthusiastic teachers from all the participating schools,” said guest reviewer, drama director Síle Ní Dhuibhne.

Festival administrator is Seán Ó Ceallaigh.

“By staging enjoyable events like Coirm, Gael Linn hopes to encourage young people to use Irish outside the classroom,” he said.