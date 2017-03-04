Fine dining for Mountrath Transition Year students

Mountrath Transition year students were treated to a mouthwatering fine dining experience recently, courtesy of the Ivy restaurant in Kildare.

They first were given a demonstration on how to prepare dishes and then had the enviable task of eating a three course meal of soup, tagliatelle and apple pie.

“It was absolutely fantastic, we learned some important skills in food preparation and service,” said student Niamh Ryan.

”The best part was sitting down to dinner with all my friends and enjoying a fabulous meal,” said TY student Emma Hennessy.