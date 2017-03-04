TGIF fun for Green Schools at Scoil Chríost Rí Portlaoise

All the pupils and staff at Scoil Chriost Ri Portlaoise proved the difference that 'travelling green' does, when they carpooled, walked or cycled on TGIF (Travel Green It’s Friday) day.

The Greens School committee were promoting the need to travel to school in an environmentally friendly way, and the space in the carpark was proof it worked.

“Each person who came to school in an eco-friendly way received a TGIF stamp. Downeys Nissan brought a Nissan Leaf electric car to school for the day. It really added to the success of the day,” said Bernitta Ohaa, Green Schools Committee.