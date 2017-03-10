DCU scholarship for Portlaoise rugby star Eimear Corri

A graduate of Scoil Chriost Ri who is one of Ireland's best young rugby players, has been awarded an entrance scholarship to Dublin City University, based on her high grades in her Leaving Cert Examinations last June.

Eimear Corri Bergin accepted her award recently, with her parents Siobhan and David, and Scoil Chriost Ri principal Helen O'Donnell.

Eimear has played internationally for Irish rugby at underage level, and in sevens rugby representing Ireland, and has been selected for the Leinster Ladies Senior Rugby Panel. She is now studying Sports Science in DCU.