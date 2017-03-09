Stradbally kids get active for Operation Transformation

Laois schools were among the hundreds nationwide who took part in the recent 10@10 challenge by RTE's Operation Transformation.

On Friday February 10, pupils from St Colman's NS Stradbally pupils and from Timahoe NS took to the yard at 10am for ten minutes of non stop activity.

In St Colman's the active schools committee organised warm up exercises and then the children went on a group run around the school yard.

“The children loved it . Our active school committee organise dancing every Monday and Thursday afternoon for 10 minutes in every classroom and that is taking place all year round,” said teacher Mr Hanrahan.