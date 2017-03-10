Rathdowney welcomes RTÉ to town for St Patrick's Day Parade

Rathdowney will have the pleasure of welcoming RTÉ cameras to the town for the St Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade will be starting from St Fergal’s College meeting from 11.30am for registration floats and groups cost €20. The parade this year will be led by Mrs Finane starting at 1pm through the town to Dorothy's cross and back to the square where tea/coffee and refreshments will be served in the Parochial Hall.

There will also be face painting and a kiddies disco tots to teens €3 starting at 3pm. There is a picture slide show in O'Malley’s Bar starting at 3.30pm of Rathdowney reeling in the years, loads of live music from local bands and musicians on the day and a raffle for an Anugs Calf.

The Plaque for the best float was kindly donated by Michael Madden.

Please come along and show your support for more details please contact Aidan 089 4459528 or Mary on 087 2849268.