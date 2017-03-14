STEM experience for 5th class pupils

A one day workshop to allow 5th class children to try out Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM subjects), is taking place next Monday March 27 at Portlaoise College.

Children and their parents will get to experience hands-on STEM subjects in state of the art laboratories, with experienced teachers at the evening event, which runs from 6pm to 8pm.

It is free of charge and each pupil will receive a Certificate of Participation and a STEM Resource Pack.

The experience is aimed at helping students prepare for secondary school, and follows on a successful event last year, organised by Laois Education Centre in partnership with Portlaoise College.

There will be presentations on the Transition from Primary to Post-Primary, the Transition to Project Maths by a Dept of Education Inspector, Career Opportunities by STEPS, and an exhibition area by Science Foundation of Ireland (SFI).

Noel Daly is Principal ofPortlaoise College.

“Our teachers are passionate about their subjects and although we always promoted STEM subjects with local primary schools we are delighted this year to expand the experience for students across Laois,” he said.

“The 5th class pupils attending the workshops will be entering third level in 6 to 7 years. We in schools need to further and promote their interest in STEM subjects so as the courses they choose for 3rd level will leave them well placed to capitalise on this demand,” the principal said.

Jim Enright is Director of Laois Education Centre.

‘We are delighted to bring this STEM experience. It is a wonderful opportunity for young students to gain first hand exposure to skills which they will need if they were to consider a future in science, technology, engineering or maths,” he said.

Fewer students are choosing STEM subjects resulting in a skills shortage.

“The key to reversing this trend is to inspire and enthuse young people in school,” Mr Enright said.

Early booking is essential. Email info@laoisedcentre.ie or phone Marie 057 8672400 by Wednesday March 22.