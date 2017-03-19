Laois students urged to 'get creative' and help tackle racism

Primary and secondary schools, youth organisations and individual children and young people in Laois are being encouraged to register for Show Racism the Red Card’s annual ‘Anti-Racism Creative Competition 2017‘.

The competition encourages young people to develop creative anti-racism messages using written, visual and audiovisual means.

Show Racism the Red Card is an international anti-racism and education charity. Speaking about the Anti-Racism Creative Competition, Garrett Mullan, Executive Director of Show Racism the Red Card, said: “Racism continues to be a serious issue in Irish society, and it’s an issue that needs to be tackled in our schools, youth organisations and sports clubs from Offaly."

"By encouraging children and young people to use their creativity to develop anti-racist messages, we hope to foster an understanding of the negative implications of racism that will resonate with young people, helping us to stamp out racism," Mullan added.



“Last year, we were blown away by the creative and talented entries we received, and we hope this year will be the same! We’re encouraging all schools and youth organisations around Ireland to get on board.”



Schools, organisations and individuals can get involved by registering online at www.theredcard.ie/competition. The competition is open to entries in the following categories:

· Primary School

· Secondary School

· Youthreach

· Youth services

· Individual

· Overall



Entries can be submitted in the form of written articles, comment pieces, opinion pieces, reports, poems, sculpture, mural, mosaic, artworks, video, film or animation.

The deadline for entries is Friday, March 31.

For further information on how to get involved, please contact info@theredcard.ie.

