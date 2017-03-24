Port charities benefit from turkey auction

Coláiste Iosagáin in Portarlington have shared some of the profit from rearing turkeys and a heifer with their local Vincent de Paul and Christmas Streetlights fund, recently handing them cheques for €400 each.

The TY Mini Company worked hard to rear 28 turkeys which were then sold at a live auction in the school before Christmas.

They also bought a Simmental heifer at the Tullamore Mart.

The heifer spent time on school grounds, being cared for by the students, before moving to the farm of teacher Conor Mitchell, who oversaw their work.

Sponsorship from local businesses was highly appreciated, as was the help of Noel Dunne.

Mr Mitchell and the class would like to thank Paddy Welsh, Eamonn Flanagan, Rory Flanagan, Keith Bracken, Kevin McNair, Eddie Murphy, Joe McAteer, Anna Ridgeway, Ellie Bracken, Sharon Ridgeway, Kieran O' Dea and Eamonn Bracken of Portarlington's Christmas Street Lights.

The class and others involved would also like to express their gratitude to Mr Mitchell and Mr O' Donnell for all their invaluable help and advice on farming and business.