Literary heroes at Timahoe NS for World Book Day

Costumes, face paint, wigs and make-up were the order of the day at Timahoe NS recently as the boys and girls of Scoil Mhuire Fatima dressed up in all sorts of weird and wonderful costumes to celebrate World Book Day 2017.

Mary Poppins, Gangsta Granny, Spiderman, Skulduggery Pleasant, Harry Potter and more paraded their way to school, in testament to the school's promotion of literacy.

They enjoyed 'Drop Everything and Read' time, wrote short stories for an anthology, and juniors and seniors read together.

“All in all, a great day was had, with plenty of learning and inspiration,” said teacher Martina Mulhall.