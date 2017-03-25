Cosby school rocks on Dunamaise stage

All 38 pupils of Cosby NS Stradbally took to the stage at the Dunamaise Theatre recently to perform 'Cinderella and Rockerfella', with great performances, jokes, songs and dancing.

Cosby NS holds a play every two years, always to a packed audience of delighted parents, family and friends.

They were helped by principal Daphne Harding, teacher Jackie Cooper, props manager Lorcan Rooney and choreographer Marie Cashin.

“A huge thank you’ to all at the Dunamaise for facilitating us and to the pupils for their ideas and hard work. They all performed their socks off,” said Ms Harding.