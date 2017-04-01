Paul Durcan in Mountrath

Mountrath CS recently welcomed celebrated Irish poet Paul Durcan, in a visit supported by Laois Arts Office and the parents association.

The students delighted in his eloquent readings of his poems on the Leaving Cert syllabus, such as 'the girl with the keys to Pearses cottage', ' the Macbride Dynasty', 'Sport', and 'Nessa'.

Durcan did not disappoint, speaking in explosive outbursts to soft whispers, to rolling sibilant cadences.

”It was a real inspiration for the students to listen to his beautiful sonic weaves,” said teacher Joan Hallissey.

”It was amazing to hear him,” said Lauren Burke.