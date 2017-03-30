Triumphant night for the speakers of Portlaoise Toastmasters

Portlaoise Toastmasters met on Monday night last in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise to choose delegates to compete at Area level in Thurles in the International Speech competition.

With four contestants, and three in the evaluation contest, it was a busy and exhilarating night of entertainment!

The interesting speeches centred on pushing boundaries through the medium of drawing, gifts that matter, the joy of pets, and the travails of the lovelorn seeking to improve his social life.

Table topics presided over by Garret Malone got everybody involved in impromptu speaking prompted by numbers and letters.

Gearoid Murphy from Carlow Toastmasters gave a delightfully satirical speech outlining an innovative approach to dealing with the hospital crisis!

Our esteemed member Mark Bastow was also presented with a token in recognition of his achievement of the Gold award from Toastmasters International.

Martina Walsh won the Speech competition, and Ann Duncan won the Evaluators competition, and both went on to represent Portlaoise Toastmasters at the Area Competition in Thurles on Wednesday night.

What an amazing result on the night when Ann Duncan won the Evaluation Competition with stiff competition from Carlow, Kilkenny and Tipperary. Congratulations Ann!

The next meeting of Toastmasters will take place on Monday 10th April at 8pm in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise.