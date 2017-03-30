Grow mental health launch Mountmellick

The Midland region of the mental health charity, GROW, will hold an information meeting in Mountmellick later this month in relation to re-launching a free weekly support group in the area.

For 13 years, a vigorous GROW group meeting was held in Mountmellick. The group is now in recess, but there have been requests for it to re-open. As a result, an information meeting will take place in Mountmellick Development Association’s premises in Irishtown this month. The meeting is open to all those who wish to learn more about GROW, positive mental and recovery or may be interested in joining the GROW group.

GROW in Ireland is part of a worldwide community-based mental health movement and has been in existence in Ireland for almost 50 years. Members meet weekly in 120 different locations across Ireland, including Co. Laois. GROW groups are open to all aged over 18 and are free to attend. Confidentiality is an integral part of each GROW group.

John Farren, Area Coordinator for GROW in Laois says: “The GROW Program helps people on the road to recovery. It enables the development of new and meaningful friendships, enhances coping strategies and interpersonal skills and increases members’ sense of personal value and purpose.”

John encourages anyone who may feel isolated and are experiencing mental health difficulties to join a GROW group.

If you wish to know more about GROW or the Mountmellick Group, contact John on 086 8033126 or come along to the information meeting in the town at 2.30pm on Thursday, March 23.