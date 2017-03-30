Full steam ahead for upgraded Stradbally playground

Stradbally's playground at The Green has re-opened following an extensive upgrading and repairs to the infrastructure of the facility.

The works to the playground were carried out by local contractors and the materials used were supplied by Maher Stone, Stradbally and Stradbally Town & Country.

The playground committee would like to thank all involved in the carrying out the refurbishment of the amenity, also Laois County Council and finally children and parents for their patience while the works were ongoing.

"We hope the children of the town and the surrounding areas get many long hours of enjoyment," said the committee.