Laois urged to get into gear for Bike Week 2017

Laois clubs, community groups and schools are being encouraged to sign up for this year's Bike Week.

Laois County Council is seeking expressions of interest from organisations who wish to run an event during National Bike Week 2017.

Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of all that's great about bikes and cycling. Held over a week in June of each year with bike themed events organised by local authorities, community groups and cycling groups throughout Ireland.

From free bike checks, fun cycles, lunchtime city rides, heritage cycles, electric bike races, school cycling events, bike festivals, road races and much more. Bike Week There’s something for every age and ability. Join the fun at this year's Bike Week. Where will your bike take you?

Bike Week runs from June 10-18

Events may receive a grant to help fund the event. Please contact the Sport & Leisure Section, Laois County Council on 0578674363 or email sports@laoiscoco.ie for more information.

For more details click here