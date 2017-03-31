Green Diesel Queens revving up for ladies tractor run

The Green Diesel Queens are planning a first Ladies Tractor Run and 6km walk in Coolrain this summer.

The walk starts at 12 midday in the village while the tractor run starts at 2.30pm. Music by Sham & friends, Tim chambers, Kieran Scott & Abbey folk. Refreshments during the day.

RTÉ News Reader Eileen Dunne will be there on the day and there will also be an auction and raffle. The events are being held in aid of the Cuisle Centre for cancer support in Portlaoise.

The organisers are hoping for a big attendance to come out and walk or drive for an extremely worthy cause.

The event takes place on Sunday, May 30. For more details contact 0868078842 or 0851191866.