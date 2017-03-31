Portlaoise Golf Club to host Table Quiz in aid of Temple Street Children's Hospital

A table quiz in aid of Temple Street Children's University Hospital will take place in Portlaoise Golf Club this Saturday night.

The quiz will start at 8pm, and it costs €10 per person, with a max of four per table. There will be raffle on the night also, with some brilliant prizes up for grabs.

All support for this most worthy cause is much appreciated, will all proceeds collected on the night going directly to the hospital. So don't be an April Fool this Saturday night, and be sure to get down to Portlaoise Golf Club and support this worthy cause.