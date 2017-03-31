Young people in Portlaoise set to do their bit for suicide prevention

There may not be a Darkness to Light walk in Portlaoise but local young people will be doing their bit for Pieta House in a few weeks time.

Portlaoise Macra is holding a Tractor run in aid of the suicide prevention charity in the Rock Inn, Dublin Rd in mid-April.

The cost per tractor will be €20 and registration will begin a 12 midday. There will be refreshments served and also we will be holding a table quiz.

The event takes place on Monday, April 17

Further info from Andrew : 085 1497601 or James : 086 1717188