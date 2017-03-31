Young people in Portlaoise set to do their bit for suicide prevention
Local Macra na Feirme members set to gear up for Pieta House
Portlaoise Macra gears up for Pieta House
There may not be a Darkness to Light walk in Portlaoise but local young people will be doing their bit for Pieta House in a few weeks time.
Portlaoise Macra is holding a Tractor run in aid of the suicide prevention charity in the Rock Inn, Dublin Rd in mid-April.
The cost per tractor will be €20 and registration will begin a 12 midday. There will be refreshments served and also we will be holding a table quiz.
The event takes place on Monday, April 17
Further info from Andrew : 085 1497601 or James : 086 1717188
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on