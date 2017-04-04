Portarlington Presentation girls stage their first musical

Presentation Primary School Portarlington will take to the school stage tonight to present their first annual school musical ‘Olivia!’

Final rehearsals were in full swing for the past week as a 90-strong cast of pupils from fourth to sixth class prepared to tell the tale of plucky orphan Olivia (Mary Ridgeway), in a fun musical packed with characters from Sherlock to Scrooge, Eliza Doolittle to Annie.

The show runs in the school’s senior hall from April 4 to Thursday April 6.

The story tells Olivia's journey from Manchester to London in search of happiness, and thecolourful characters she meets en route.

The cast and crew have been working hard since November under the guidance of teachers Ms Dollard and Ms Brennan, assisted by Ms Curtin and Ms Fenlon, to maketheir first production a truly memorable one.

They are all brimming with excitement to introduce their upcoming audiences to a story which has something for everyone- heartbreak, humour, mystery and hopefully a happy ending!

“It really is an amazing story. We can’t wait for everyone to see all our effort and rehearsal time pay off,” says Mary Ridgeway, who plays Olivia,

The entire school is abuzz with the first performance fast approaching.

School principal is Cathal Ruane.

“The girls’ dedication and enthusiasm for the project has been incredible, they really are a credit to their families. For some of the cast this will be their first time performing in a show of this scale and it has been great to see their confidence increase as rehearsals have progressed. We are extremely fortunate to have a dedicated and creative staff to make all this happen,” he said.

A fantastic chorus plays the parts of orphans, schoolgirls, Londoners, thieves and more to complete the fun.

Cast as follows: Olivia (Mary Ridgeway), Annie (Kayleigh Costello), Fagin (Rebecca Mullally), the Artful Dodger (Kate O’Reilly), Eliza Doolittle (Reanne Dinan), Mrs Dilber (Eleanor Newell), Mrs Murdstone (Amy O’Connell), Dicken (Ava O’Connell), Queenie (Abigail Lawlor), Doris (Amy Conlon), Flo (Cerys Foster), George Bernard Shaw (Lucy Levio), Ebenezer Scrooge (Lauryn Jordan), Sherlock Holmes (Helena O’Connor) and Dr. Watson (Kamile Mok).

Olivia! runs nightly from Tuesday, April 4 to Thursday, April 6 in Presentation Primary School’s senior hall. Doors open at 7pm and curtain rises at 7:30pm sharp. Limited tickets still available from the school, with early booking advised. For more information, please contact the school on 057 86 23007.