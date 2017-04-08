Knockbeg College boys' tractor run is a driving success

Knockbeg College students drove ten tractors from Carlow town to their Laois school recently, raising €1,000 for charities.

The boys school has been holding a charity tractor run for the past eleven years.

All of the students donated €2 in a non-uniform day, to help support SUAS, an education charity in the developing world and Embrace, the IFA farm injury fund.

Michael Doran from Killeshin, drove the family's Belarus 860D.

“It was good fun. I enjoy helping on the farm, especially calving and silage,” said Michael, who hopes to study Ag Science in UCD next year.