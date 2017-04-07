'Bon chance' to Heywood's debating team in French Final

A debating team from Heywood Community School has reached the French Schools’ Debating Final.

The team of four, Joe Phelan (Captain), Conor McGavin, Ava Lalor and David Vesey, are coached by French teacher Olive Guest.

“They are delighted to have reached the final after four debates,” she said.

The team will debate against St Michael’s College, Ballsbridge and will be proposing the motion 'La Célébrité est devenue l’obsession de notre époque', (Celebrity has become the obsession of today's world). The final will take place in the Alliance Française, Dublin.