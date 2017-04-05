Have you ever wanted to trace your family tree?

Have you every wanted to trace your roots and find out more about your family background?

If a new club is starting at Portlaoise library which can help you trace your family Tree.

The club will meet every second Thursday of every month at 6pm in Portlaoise Library.

Booking is essential for all the above events as places are limited.

You can contact library on 057 8622333 or email: laoislibrary@laoiscoco.ie