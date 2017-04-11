GROW your mental health and well being in Portarlington

Are you interested in learning more about positive mental health and wellbeing?

GROW, the community mental health organisation, is holding a free community education programme in Portarlington starting in April.

The five-week programme, entitled ‘Understanding and Minding Your Mental Health’, is being organised by the Midland region of GROW and gets underway at 7.30pm on Tuesday, April 25 in the Portarlington Community Centre.

The free programme is open to all over the age of 18 and continues over the following five Tuesday nights, concluding on May 23rd. Its aim is to promote community awareness, open up discussion around mental health and inform people about the supports which are available.

The topic on Tuesday, April 25 is Understanding and Promoting Positive Mental Health and will be delivered by Assumpta Lyons and John Farren of GROW Midland Region. The following week - Tuesday, May 2nd – will focus on Mindfulness by Stella O’Malley, counsellor, psychotherapist and author.

The theme on Tuesday, May 9t , is Managing Stress and Anxiety and will be presented by Derry O’Malley, who is a Human Givens Therapist. Tuesday, 16th May will centre on Suicide Awareness & Prevention by Josephine Rigney, Suicide Prevention Officer with the HSE. The final night will be on “How GROW Works”.

John highlights the importance of the Community Education Programme. “We live in a time when a lot of people are experiencing difficulties, financial, emotional, physical and psychological. GROW hopes that this five week programme will provide information around how to mind your mental health in challenging times and direct people towards the supports that are available,” he says.

To book a place on the programme or for further details contact 057 93 51124 or John 086 8033 126 email midlandregion@grow.ie visit the GROW website - www.grow.ie.