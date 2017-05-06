Mountrath CS team win All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad

Mountrath Community School has won the All Ireland Linguistics Olympiad Team Competition, held in Dublin on April 10.

The Laois team of Alex Moore, Domhnall O’Farrell, Aisling Page and Christopher Carew, beat off competition from 42 other schools around Ireland to take the trophy.

The competition is run by the ADAPT Centre for Digital Content Technology since 2009, challenging students to use ingenuity and skill to decipher languages with examples of translations.

The final saw the top 100 students compete out of the 4,000 who entered. ADAPT will also host a free family problem-solving festival in Dublin Castle on August 5.