Laois Birdwatching treat at dusk near Portlaoise

With Spring here and summer imminent the birds are busy and noisy from dusk to dawn.

The Laois Branch of Birdwatch Ireland is inviting anybody who would like to savour the delightful sounds on Friday evening, May 12 to a Dusk Chorus walk at Sheffield Wood near Portlaoise at 8pm.

Meet at the yellow/black barriers in the wood at 7.45pm.

Everyone very welcome.

The branch is very active meeting regularly and going on field trips far and wide.

For details contact birdwatchlaois@gmail.com