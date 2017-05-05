Make the most of the sun at Mountrath's playground

Laois County Council encourages families in Mountrath to make the most of their local Slí na bPáistí playground.

Located at the Amenity Park, opposite the Health Centre, the playground features: 30mtr cable run, adventure trail, tunnel slide and extensive sand and water play area for younger children, climbing web, swings, basket swing, roundabout, springers.

There is a picnic area but families are urged to use bins provided or take your rubbish home.

Additional facilities include the outdoor Gym, table tennis tables, wildlife park and river walk. Public toilet facilities are located opposite the park.

The Playground will be open every day during daylight hours. Remember – Play safe and have loads of fun!

When using the playground please respect the equipment and obey all the rules.

Please report any issues to 05786 74363 or sports@laoiscoco.ie