Mountrath Community School wins Mission Possible award

Mountrath Community School in Laois has been awarded second prize in a nationwide schools competition on promoting positive mental health, winning €500.

At the inaugural Mission Possible Awards ceremony held in St Patrick’s University Hospital, schools from all over Ireland were recognised for their efforts to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health in the school and wider community, using tools like drama, music and mindfulness.

Mountrath was one of just three secondary schools in the State to receive a prize. All schools taking part received certificates of achievement, including the Holy Family Senior School, Portlaoise, and Mountmellick CS.