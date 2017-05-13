CBS Portlaoise mini companies win at PDST Get up and Go regional final

St Mary's CBS in Portlaoise had four mini companies at the PDST Get up and Go regional final in Kilkenny recently, with no less than three taking home silverware for the school.

CBS Sportswear took 3rd prize for sustainability, for their product to prevent laces opening on boots. They had sold sportswear in the school colours to raise seed capital.

Eoin O'Connor is MD.

“It was great to get recognition for our work. We will continue to sell this year via our facebook page CBS Sportswear,” he said.

QRI took 3rd prize for marketing, having devised a scanning system for lost items using apps like snapchat.

Flash Science took 3rd for quality. They have designed and manufactured an educational board game to help junior cert students revise science, on order from conor4315@gmail.com.

S-express also represented the TY C's who sell devices for phones and speakers traded very well all year with a healthy profit to date.

Teacher Stephanie Buckley is very proud of this year's mini companies.

“I commend the hard work, initiative and dedication shown by all the teams who took part. The programme is about developing a real working enterprise and students learn a great deal about the world of business, hard work and teamwork.

“It was fantastic to take home three awards in recognition of their success. The real reward however is watching your company come to life and learning from the process,” Ms Buckley said.