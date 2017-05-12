Laois picnic and walk with bluebellls in Durrow
Durrow Development Forum invites people to come out and enjoy the spectacular spring colours
Durrow Develpopment Forum Tidy Towns invite everyone to enjoy a Bluebell Walk which will feature a Bug Hotel and a Fairy Door Adventure.
The event takes place on Sunday, May 14th at 12.30pm (weather permitting).
Meet in Capponellan Wood, Cork Rd (opposite the former Woodview Restaurant). All are welcome – why not bring a picnic and make it a day out!
