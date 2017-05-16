Laois secondary school supports Special Olympics Ireland

Mountrath Community School Transition Years hit the streets recently, to support Special Olympics Ireland.

The day on May 5 was seen as a wonderful opportunity for them to actively fundraise in Mountrath, for the work of the charity, and they were met with a generous public.

“We were so grateful to the community in Mountrath who were so generous in their support for such a worthy cause,” said TY student Mary Phelan.

”It was a great way to finish the transition year programme, collecting much needed funds for such a worthy cause. We really enjoyed the day,” said Aoife Treacy.