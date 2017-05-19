Portlaoise girls represent Laois in style at Junk Kouture final

Scoil Chríost Rí girls school in Portlaoise had three Junk Kouture designs among 83 finalists that recently took to the stage in the 3Arena for a glittering night of fashion, pop and celebrities.

While they didn't win, their art teacher Jayne Kelly is thrilled they got so far.

“It is a prestigious competition and for three teams to have made it to the Grand Final has been a fantastic achievement,” she said.

There were 1,400 entries nationwidefor this year's Junk Kouture competition, which encourages students to turn junk into wearable couture designs.

For Scoil Chriost Rí, eight out of their 10 entries got to the Southern regional final.

Two more Laois entries also made it that far, from Mountrath and Mountmellick community schools.

"I am so so proud of all my TY Junk Kouture students who participated in this creative and adventurous project this year,” said the Scoil Chriost Ri teacher.

The Scoil Chriost Ri designs were Vior Viking by Alyssa McCann and Ellen Delaney, Tea Soldiers by Rachel, Aoife and Elaine Daly, and GAAstby by Sophie Delahunt, Amy Fingleton and Tyrah Duff.