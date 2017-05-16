Tidy Towns in Abbeyleix want you back on the streets

It is that time of year again when the Tidy Towns volunteers get back on the streets to clean up Abbeyleix.

Clean ups take place on Tuesdays at 7 pm and the call is on for volunteers.

This Tuesday, May 16 the group will be working on the Ballyroan Road and, obviously, many hands make light work.

Every week the Tidy Towns Committee will let the community know where the next area to be tackled is and Tidy Towns would be most grateful, especially if you have a business premises or live in that area, that you would consider giving up an hour or so to help.

The Tidy Towns / Entente Floral sincerely thank the houses and business premises who have undertaken clean-up projects this year.

They have seen many business premises and dwellings in the town redecorated an this helps keep the standard of presentation high.

Clean, freshly painted, tidy buildings are the most important foundation for Tidy towns and are very grateful to everyone who has made a contribution to keeping the town looking well.

If you are considering decorating or cleaning down or power washing your premises the committee would be delighted if this could be done in May or early June this year for maximum effect in the Entente Floral and Tidy Towns judging.