Laois young people from Mountrath showcase their work at the Youth Citizenship Awards

A group of young people from Mountrath flew the flag for Laois at a recent national awards ceremony in Dublin.

The Aldi Foróige Youth Citizenship Awards took place in Citywest Hotel & Conference Centre in late April. Over 2,300 young people from throughout Ireland showcased their work in the community.

The Mountrath Foróige club was among 204 groups who took part in the awards with projects covering topics such as equality; homelessness; mental health; culture and much more.

The founding members Mountrath Foróige revived the club because they wanted to establish a place for young people to meet regularly so they could establish their own rules and decide what they were going to do.

Part of this involved letting potential new members know the club was back in existence. To help spread the word, the group decided to engage with the St Patrick's Day parade to raise the profile of the club.

They chose phones and emojis as the theme of their float. The young people got local businesses to donate materials for the floats.

Sean Campbell, CEO of Foróige congratulated Mountrath and the other groups.

“We are so proud of everything these young people have achieved in their communities and it’s wonderful to see all the skills they’ve gathered in the process," he said.

Finbar McCarthy, Group Buying Director with Aldi Ireland said Aldi is proud to support the Youth Citizenship Awards.

"Through our links with Foróige we have seen first-hand the passion and dedication of the young people, clubs and adult volunteers involved in bringing active citizenship to the fore in local communities," he said.