Scoil Chríost Rí Portlaoise goes pink for Cuisle centre

Third year students at Scoil Chríost packed a pink punch against cancer recently, when they raised almost a thousand euros for the Cuisle centre in Laois.

Class 3F student Kerrie Costelloe has written about how they raised the money by holding lots of activities.

“With my class group 3F and my CSPE Teacher, Ms Mahon, we recently completed our CSPE action project.

The title of our action project was ‘Raising Awareness and Fundraising for the Cuisle Centre through a designate day’.

We chose this title and this cause, as cancer is a disease which is becoming more prevalent in our lives and we felt it was our social responsibility to raise awareness in our school environment.

The fact that 1 in 2 of us will be affected by cancer by 2020 had a huge impact on our desire to take action.

We voted on this in a democratic way and divided ourselves into committees: finance, correspondence, prize, publicity and events.

We held meetings to decide how exactly we would raise awareness and fundraise for the Cuisle Centre.

We decided to hold a designated ‘On Wednesdays’s We Wear Pink’ day.

We held a pink party in the GPA consisting of a bakesale with a range of pink cakes and pink lemonade, a raffle, where if you donated money to the Cuisle Centre you would receive a free raffle ticket and be in with a chance of winning a fabulous sponsored prize from local businesses.

We also held a clothes drive for the Cuisle Centre charity shop.

As a result of the extremely generous support of our teachers and fellow students, we raised €920 for the Cuisle Centre.

The centre is personally important to girls in my class, myself included, so we feel they deserved every penny.

The correspondence committee along with our teacher Ms Mahon met the Director of Services, Nurse Stella Moran from the centre to present the cheque to her on behalf of our form group.

Our CSPE Action Project is definitely one of my highlights of third year and it is an experience I will never forget.”