Laois students awarded at Knockbeg College

Knockbeg College secondary school on the Laois Carlow border had plenty of their Laois pupils scooping awards at their recent annual prizegiving day.

The awards were presented on annual Parents Day, after a mass celebrated by Bishop Nulty, Msgr Byrne, Fr Dunphy, Fr Murphy and Fr Furlong.

Academic awards were present to 1st Yr Colin Phelan (Athy), 2nd Yr Bill Fitzgerald (Killeshin), 3rd Yr Seán Duffy (Monasterevin), L1 Oisin Morrin (Stradbally), and L2 Conor O’Doherty (Bennekerry).

The U14 Gaelic Star was Ian Shanahan, Ballylynan. Junior - Diarmuid Ruth, Carlow and Senior Gaelic Star- Shane Bolger, Killeshin.

First Year Basketball Player of the Year- Oisin Nolan, Castledermot. Junior -Andrew Farrell, Ballon and Senior -Martin Moloney, Athy. Athlete of the Year Award - Robert Crowley, Carlow.

The Fr Shine Cup for the overall Sports Person of the Year was presented to Oran O’Flaherty, Carlow.

A new Art award went to Evan Mooney, Carlow and Music award goes to David Hannifin, Wicklow.

The Parent’s Council Award winner was Martin Maloney.